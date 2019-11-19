Todd Gurley flashes hope in Rams win over Bears

In last night’s victory by the Los Angeles Rams over the Chicago Bears 17-7, starting running back Todd Gurley displayed his best performance this season. During the Sunday Night prime-time match-up, Gurley tallied 133 all-purpose yards over 28 overall touches.

The most outstanding numbers from the evening was his 25 carries for 97 rushing yards and scoring one touchdown. Both his carries and rushing yards were season highs on the year thus far.

It was notable early on from the start of the game, that head coach Sean McVay developed a game plan to run the ball and utilize Gurley. Even though Chicago came into Los Angeles with one of the more perennial defenses this season, the fact that the running unit rushed for over 100 yards was a needed step in the right direction.

Now, the question remains, can Gurley and the Rams offense produce another game like this going forward? With another tough defense coming to LA next Monday, in the Baltimore Ravens, the Rams offensive line will be challenged yet again.

But, if Todd Gurley can finish the season strong and average between 90-110 yards per game on potentially 22-30 carries, the Rams can make up for their lackluster start to the season. Also, Jared Goff and the passing game can find a balance and create opportunities for an over-used wide receiver corps.