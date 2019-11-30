Lakers Dominate Wizards on Black Friday for Their 10th Straight Win

The Los Angeles Lakers gave the Washington Wizards no discounts in a 125-103 blow out for their 10th consecutive victory.

It was the team’s 14th win in the Month of November which is something no Lakers team has accomplished since March 2000. The Lakers are now 17-2 which matches the franchise’s best start ever.

“We not paying attention to records.'” Lakers forward LeBron James said about his team’s performance this month. “We just going out and playing, trying to get better every game.”

L.A. moved to 14-0 versus sub .500 record teams after over powering the struggling Wizards at Staples Center on the day after Thanksgiving.

“I want to credit our guys for really bringing it tonight.” Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said after the game. “This team does not have a great record but we did respect them.”

Vogel said he was proud of his team’s performance, especially with a big run to start the third. Los Angeles registered their largest lead of the season with a 38-point lead over the Wizards after a 19-2 run in the first five minutes of the third quarter too.

James came up big again with 23 points, 11 assists and 4 rebounds in only 25 minutes of action as he retired for the night in the third quarter.

“We played great in the third quarter which allowed me and A.D. to get some rest.” James said. “It was beneficial to us and the team, for other guys to get some minutes.

Washington started the game 9-0 and led by as much as 11 in the first quarter. However, the Lakers took hold with a 33-8 run to close out the first quarter and they never looked back.

Anthony Davis added 15 points in the first quarter. Davis ended up with 26 points, 13 rebounds and blocks.

“The ball was moving.” Davis said after his team’s offensive effort which included 105 points through three quarters. “Sharing the Ball, getting a lot of easy looks.”

Javale McGee finished in double figures too versus the team that drafted him with the 18th pick in the 2008 draft. McGee added 15 points and 10 rebounds in 22 minutes

Off the bench, the Lakers got 17 points from Quinn Cook. Lakers veteran guard Rajon Rondo chipped in a couple of threes in the first quarter. He finished the first half with 13 points and four assists but was not needed in the second half thanks to Cook.

“He was terrific,” Vogel told the media about Cook’s minutes versus Washington.

As for the Wizards, Bradley Beal led scorers with 18 points along with 9 assists.

“It is what it is,” Beal said after his team’s loss. The All-Star cited an inability to get stops and defense as reasons his team lost.

Also in the starting backcourt, Isaiah Thomas scored 10 points versus the team he spent half the 2017 season with. Forward Rui Hachimura scored 16 points and added 8 rebounds, rounding out the starters in double-figures.

Ish Smith chipped in 13 points in 24 minutes off the bench. Jordan McRae also scored 13 points as a reserve.

One-time Lakers center Moritz Wagner added 7 points and 8 rebounds too. He was the team’s first round pick in 2018 before getting shipped to Washington before this season.

Otherwise, Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said he was happy with his team’s effort but the Lakers beat them and there is nothing they could’ve done about it.

“That’s the best team in basketball. The best team we played all year now.” Brooks said after the game. “Their record is 17-2 for a reason, they have two of the best players in the league.”

The Lakers have not lost since Nov. 10 to the Toronto Raptors. L.A. will try to maintain that streak, versus a Dallas Mavericks (12-6) they barely beat Nov. 1, this Sunday.