Lakers, Clippers, Blazers, Kings, Suns and Warriors News a Month After COVID-19 Paused the NBA

West Coast NBA News Since the COVID-19 Stoppage

Almost a month after the NBA season postponed games indefinitely, Commissioner Adam Silver still did not know much about when the NBA season would or could return.

On a Zoom call earlier this week, Silver said they will not be able to predict or project the league’s return until May at least. That means another month without games.

Silver said there was a notion of 30 days because shutting down the country was not a widespread idea yet. The NBA Commissioner said he knows even less about the Association’s return now than he did when they made the call.

"It was more just a chance for us to say that we stand behind the country."



NBA Commissioner Adam Silver discusses the meeting between the country's major sports leagues & the President that occurred earlier this week. #NBATogether pic.twitter.com/GMZYIyfd7E — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 7, 2020

The Commissioner added that they are still listening and gathering info while they place health and safety as the priority. It is still too early to determine anything he said. However, reports also say their is growing pessimism that play does not resume. Speculation for how play resumes ranges from a NCAA like tournament to a best-of-three series.

Nonetheless, the season is paused with the Lakers and Clippers both seeded at the top of the Western Conference. Portland and Sacramento fought to keep their seasons alive as each were both a handful of games out of the eighth seed.

Even the Suns were only six games out of the final playoff seed. The Warriors sat at the bottom of the West but they found silver-linings with Steph Curry returning and a top draft waiting after this year.

What’s been going on with the NBA’s West Coast teams since?

Lakers

Reports surfaced that two players tested positive for COVID-19, although they are now symptom free after a 14-day quarantine. It still isn’t exactly clear who the players were.

Lakers star forward LeBron James recently said the season getting cancelled would not give his team any closure after all the adversity they already played through. He remains optimistic but also said public health outweighs the NBA season. James is enjoying the time with his family while also working out in secret basketball courts and in his home gym. He also found a new barber.

.@KingJames has had enough! He got his wife Savannah to give him an edge up!❤️😭 || 🎥 Instagram/LeBronJames pic.twitter.com/QVgO81uzHt — BET (@BET) April 10, 2020

Late-great Lakers guard Kobe Bryant was also announced as a member of the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame class. General Manager Rob Pelinka, who was also Kobe’s agent said he is heartbroken Bryant won’t receive the honor in person.

The Lakers also made salary adjustments by asking senior-level personnel to defer 20 percent of their paychecks based off recommendations from financial analysts.

Forward Danny Green called out the Clippers by saying they have to hope to not meet in the playoffs.

The Lakers and Clippers were also one of a number of teams that hosted zoom workouts.

Clippers

Speaking of the Clippers, owner Steve Ballmer donated $25 million for areas impacted by the virus including Los Angeles.

New: @bluemeridianp, a donor collaborative that includes Mackenzie Bezos, Sergey Brin and Steve Ballmer — three of the world's wealthiest people — is spending $100 million on COVID-19 emergency response.



Here's more info on the work and the full list of funders. pic.twitter.com/fNrxOImMQ5 — Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) April 10, 2020

He continues adding philanthropic efforts to help with emergency response. The Clippers owner also bought the Forum from MSG to move that much closer to building their own arena.

Ballmer’s spending spree is also keeping Clippers players in shape by providing personal workout equipment so they can build home gyms.

Clippers head coach Doc Rivers said he will prepare to play anywhere or any format. They just want to win.

Rivers was also confident his star players Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were working hard to stay in shape.

Patrick Beverly surprised folks in a 2k tournament. Montrezl Harrell also represented the Clipps.

Blazers

As for the Blazers, guard C.J. McCollum made headlines by estimating how many NBA players live paycheck to paycheck. He later clarified saying he just wanted people to know players are impacted by the postponement of games too.

CJ McCollum estimates a third of NBA players live paycheck to paycheck. Jeez and these guys are making more than doctors and scientists? #FOH https://t.co/0QCcs8HTo9 — Alan⚡️ (@VolatilityAlan) April 7, 2020

Fellow backcourt star Damian Lillard also questioned efforts to resume play with the playoffs. Lillard cited that his team was one spot out of the playoffs with about 15 games left. He said they also were getting healthy and held the easiest remaining schedule while the team in front of them faced the toughest remaining schedule.

Among other social media things like a live interview with Ernie Johnson, Lillard also teased a song with Shaq O’Neal. He was named a Global Ambassador for the Special Olympics too.

Carmelo Anthony also did an interview with Dwayne Wade on Instagram live. He tasted wine for #MeloMondays.

Portland raised $1.4 million to cover wages for 1,000 arena workers, including $100k from their Super Star.

Kings

A few Kings players also teamed up to donate 1,000 meals to families in need. Their old arena, the Sleep Train Arena, will serve as a pop-up hospital with 400 hospital beds.

The Kings took their philanthropy even farther as Vlade Divac, Bogdan Bodganovic and Nemanja Bjelica donated supplies for relief in Serbia.

De’Aaron Fox chopped off his hair during the quarantine pic.twitter.com/Id8WNesI2k — NBA RETWEET (@RTNBA) April 8, 2020

Other news during the pandemic includes Guard De’Aaron Fox who cut his signature hair. Guard Kent Bazemore battled Steph Curry on IG Live in a golf simulator. Kings forward Harrison Barnes made a brief appearance in the 2k tournament too.

Suns

Moving to Phoenix, the Suns might have to play in their old arena, the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Their current home the Talking Stick Resort Arena finishes renovations that remain on track through the COVID-19 postponement.

The Suns also leaned into esports more than most. Their website feature Twitch links and simulation content positioned as events. Mikal Bridges also won the first ever 2k game streamed on radio.

Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton also did well in the 2k tournament as he made the finals in the Players-Only tournament. Booker used gaming to raise over $100,000 by streaming Call of Duty on his Twitch channel.

Booker and his teammate Ricky Rubio were both named Global Ambassadors for the Special Olympics. Booker took his advocacy even further by recently urging folks to take the pandemic serious too.

Forward Dario Saric did a live Q&A for his 26th birthday. The Suns also announced they were symptom free pretty quickly.

Warriors

Finally, Golden State was planning on playing the first game with no fans before all this happened.

That didn’t happen but the Golden State Warriors donated $1 million in funds for Chase Center employees.

Curry and the Warriors also donated meals to kids who will miss two or more meals with school closed.

Steph filled in as teacher for his daughter during quarantine and did an interview with JaVale McGee.

JaVale McGee was on the NBA's IG Live with Steph Curry & asked Steph who can he score 60 on pic.twitter.com/SqyrdOgTlc — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) April 10, 2020

The Warriors star player also held an informative conversation with Anthony Fauci about coronavirus in early March.

Him Draymond Green rode bikes remotely together as well.

More NBA COVID-19 Impact

The impact of the stoppage was estimated at over a billion dollars lost for the NBA after loss dollars from tickets and sponsors. That’s unprecedented in Silver’s tenure which includes growth for the better part of a decade. It could even drop the salary cap for only the third time since it has existed.

Now, reports circulate the NBA wants players to take salary cuts at 50 percent while games are suspended. The NBA Players association pushed back by offering to only cut salaries 25 percent. Either option is in play when the players get their next check April 15th. Players were paid in full thru April 1.

That could change as players lose roughly 1.08 percent of their salary for every regular-season and playoff canceled via the Collective Bargaining Agreement’s “Force Majeure” provision. The reductions could come in salary now or when games resume.

Only 9 NBA players will receive 90% of their salary if the NBA season is cancelled



All 9 are represented by Rich Paul and Klutch Sports pic.twitter.com/B85thNAfGn — 🌟 (@LALeBron23) April 4, 2020

Only 9 players will get 90 percent of their salary paid by April. Players with features including an accelerated six-month payment schedule might still have to pay the money back or get it withheld but they have the cash. All the players in that group are represented by Klutch Sports and Rich Paul, including the Lakers JaVale McGee and LeBron James.

There’s also talk about lowering the salary cap significantly next year. Even if players don’t give back the money the draft class and free agents this offseason would definitely see a reduction in their new salaries.

Otherwise, teams like the Jazz laid off non-basketball staff. Other teams like the 76ers tried to make salary cuts.

The league office reduced base salaries by 20 percent for about 100 top-earning executives.

Players like Zion Williamson and Blake Griffin were just some who donated money for hourly employees who lose work without games played.

What’s Next?

The NBA abruptly shut down calling it a hiatus or pause on March 11. A Utah Jazz game was cancelled at tip off after it was discovered two players tested positive for COVID-19. Those players turned out to be Rudy Gobbert and Donovan Mitchell.

Both players illustrated the virus could infect healthy young people but also symptoms and quarantine were not so bad. Reports say those two relationship faced a major fallout despite both players now healthy after the infection.

Donovan Mitchell reportedly is "reluctant" to fix his relationship with Rudy Gobert.



"It doesn't appear salvageable," a source told @ShamsCharania, @sam_amick and @Tjonesonthenba pic.twitter.com/K96EvPleyU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 10, 2020

Of course, the NBA wasn’t the only league that suspended play. The MLB pushed back the start of the season, the WNBA postponed their season, the NCAA tournament got cancelled, the Olympics is pushed back a year and the NHL also stopped abruptly during their season.

All the league’s commissioners joined President Donald Trump on a conference call last week. Silver said it was a traditional conference call just to share updates in hopes the leagues would return to TV at some point.

Silver said on the call with the president, he hopes the leagues will help restart the economy.

For now, it looks like we just have H-O-R-S-E competitions to look forward to in terms of NBA competition.