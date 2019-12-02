Lakers 10-Game Winning Streak Snapped By Mavericks in Stunning Home Loss

The Los Angles Lakers month of December started with a blowout 114-100 loss to the Dallas Mavericks at home.

L.A. started their historic 14-win month of November with a one-point overtime win over the Mavericks Nov. 1. A month later, Dallas made a statement double-digit win over the West’s No. 1 seeded Lakers.

“We can play better,” Lakers forward LeBron James said about lessons from this loss. “It is a very good team, very well coached and we just learn from them.”

Still, James registered 25 points, 8 assists and nine rebounds in the team’s first loss since Nov. 10.

However, Dallas led by as much as 21 in the second half as Los Angles lost both the rebounding and turnover battle versus the Mavericks.

L.A. gave up 17 turnovers and allowed 20 points off those turnovers versus the Mavericks only allowed 12 points off their 13 turnovers. Dallas also out rebounded L.A. 51 to 45 for the contest.

“We know what we did wrong,” Lakers forward Anthony Davis said. “Rebounding has to be better.”

Moreover, the Mavericks started the third quarter with a 22-5 advantage that gave them as much as a 14-point lead. Dallas never looked back and finished the third period by outscoring the Lakers 35-17.

“In the second half, that third quarter, we wasn’t scoring and we weren’t getting stops.” Davis added after the loss. “We not gonna win like that.”

Davis was the only other starter in double-digits scoring both at the half and end of the game. Davis added 27 points and 10 rebounds including 20 points and 6 boards in the first half.

James finished first half with an alley-oop layup that made the game 62-59 with seconds remaining in the first half. He led the Lakers in the first half with 15 points, 6 assists, 5 boards and 4 assists.

Caruso was really the only other bright spot for the Lakers versus the Mavericks. He finished the game with 10 points as the Lakers’ only player not named James or Davis with double-digit scoring for the name.

“Credit to them they played well, shot the ball well” Caruso said after leading the Lakers reserves. “… But I think it was mainly just us not executing what we were trying to do.

For the Mavericks, forward Luka Doncic came up huge with 16 points in third quarter on 6-of-10 shooting for the period. He finished with 27 points, 9 rebounds and 10 assists in 32 minutes versus the Lakers.

“I’m so glad we got that win,” Donic told the media after his team’s avenging their Nov. 1 loss to the Lakers.

Doncic seemingly had an answer anytime the Lakers looked poised for a run. He credited his team’s defense in the third.

“The key was the third quarter,” Doncic said after the team’s dominating second half. “Our defense was really good, we mixed some zone in.”

Dallas big Kristaps Porzingis finished with 15 points and Dwight Powell added 15 points and 9 rebounds as starters alonside Doncic.

“In the second half, we played one of our best defensive halves against a team that has the best record in the league.” Carlisle said about his team’s performance. “It is a really good win for us.”

Carlisle also said both Delon Wright and Justin Jackson played well off the bench. Both finished in double-digit scoring off the bench. Wright went 7-of-12 and scored 17 points in 27 minutes. Meanwhile, Jackson chipped in 15 points in 15 minutes on 6-of-10 shooting from the field.

Mavs and Lakers Game Notes:

L.A. started the game hot with a 15-5 advantage before the Mavericks made an 8-0 run that made it 15-13.

The first ended with the Lakers leading 30-25 with both teams having more than four turnovers.

Dallas started the second with a three to cut the Lakers lead to two. Jackson would tie the game up just after the ten minute mark at 34 all.

Dwight Howard received a couple of goal tending calls the fans did not like in the second. However, he helped the Lakers tie the game at 41 in the first half.

Dallas got 10 points from Powell including their final points of the first half off a steal and layup. The Mavs also received 10 points from Porzingis in the first half.

Prozingis hit a big three that gave Dallas a 46-43 advantage mark with a little over five minutes left in the second quarter.

Doncic converted a technical free throws to give the Mavs a 64-62 lead. A few minutes later, the Mavs second year player would hit a one-handed dunk with no one around that made the game 70-64 at the eight minute mark.

Davis hit a corner three out of a timeout which brought the Lakers back within three. However, the Mavs would answer with their own three. They followed the next Lakers miss with another three too that made the game 76-67.

Porzingis would hit back to back shots that made the game 81-67.

Powell would give the Mavs a twenty point advantage after a three before the four minute mark.

Caruso finally ended the Lakers drought with a three that made it 70-87. That gave the Lakers seven points more than halfway through the third versus the Mavericks 28 in that same time period.

James would drive and cut the Lakers deficit to 15. Alex Caruso converted another three to make the game 75-87 with 2:10 left in the third.

Rondo hit a layup off an Anthony Davis assist that made the game 77-87 just before the final two minutes of the third.

Doncic hit a three that made the game 92-77. The third quarter ended 79-94 in favor of the Mavs.

The fourth quarter continued Dallas’ dominance. LeBron did get a highlight dunk that brought the Lakers within 18 at the 8:31 mark in the fourth. Davis hit a shot on the next possession to make the Lakers deficit only 16. That would be as close as the Lakers would get in the fourth until the final minute of the fourth.

What’s next for the Lakers?

Both Lakers forward Anthony Davis and Frank Vogel mentioned looking at the tape after the team’s first loss in ten games. They will look and find out exactly what went wrong in the third quarter.

Vogel added that he believes in his guys and part of growing together is how a team respond to a loss.

“If we play to our abilities,” Vogel added. “There is nobody that we can’t beat and nowhere we can’t get a W.”

Kyle Kuzma also returned from an ankle injury versus the Mavericks. He scored only four points off eight shots in 21 minutes.

Otherwise, Los Angeles will hit the road versus some strong Western Conference teams for the next week. Their next game and chance to rebound from this loss is Dec. 2 at the Denver Nuggets.