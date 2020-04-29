Grading the 2020 Seahawks Draft

Seattle deserves credit for making the playoffs when a lot of people thought they would take a step back. They play in the NFC West with the last two NFC Champions so it will be another scrap for division supremacy.

The Seahawks often go off the beaten path with their selections. This year wasn’t much different. They needed help on the edge as well upgrades on the offensive line and secondary.

Here’s how the rest of Seattle’s 2020 Draft went.

Round 1, pick 27 (No. 27 overall): Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech

Brooks offers the size and athleticism to start as a linebacker in the league. He was highly productive last year including 108 tackles and three sacks last year. He was a four year starter at Texas Tech despite battling a shoulder injury at the end of his senior season.

Many people though Brooks would fall to the second round due to that injury limiting him in the predraft process. This also got bad grades because linebacker was far from Seattle’s greatest need.

Nonetheless, I’ll give this pick a C+ because Seattle builds their team around the front seven. Brooks has all the traits and production to develop into another great linebacker in that scheme and culture for the 12.

Round 2, pick 16 (No. 48): Darrell Taylor, Edge, Tennessee

Again, this pick hasn’t gotten great grades especially since the Seahawks traded up to get Taylor. Nonetheless, this whole edge class went in a different order and value than initially predicted. Taylor did have a second round grade by many due to his traits and production.

The former Volunteer had 16.5 sacks and 82 tackles combined over the past two years. He needs more development with his technique and strength at the next level but the Seahawks will take his bend and athleticism in their pass rush rotation. He can rush with standing up or with his hand in the ground which makes him a perfect mentee for Bruce Irvin.

Sure, this is probably another spot where the Seahawks ignored bigger needs on the offensive line. However, Taylor fits the scheme and mindset in Seattle. Who also helps them nurse Jadaveon Clowney and Ziggy Ansah not returning from free agency. That’s enough to give this pick a B.

Round 3, pick 5 (No. 69): Damien Lewis, OG, LSU

Lewis came on as a starter at guard last year for the National Champs. He’s a JuCo product and limited to the guard position at the next level due to his size and lack of experience playing center.

However, the Seahawks moved a few spots back to take Lewis. They get one of the better interior linemen on the board and someone who fits into the zone blocking and slide protection they use.

Seattle earns another B for this pick as they found a reliable and productive guard to compete on an offensive line that is getting reshuffled yet again.

Round 4, pick 27 (No. 133): Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford

Parkinson finished last year with 48 catches, 589 receiving yards and one touchdown a season after registering 485 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns on 29 catches. Parkinson offers solid size and production in a tight end class that really did not feature a consensus favorite.

The Stanford tight end joins Seattle who is starting Greg Olsen despite his advanced age and recent injury history. That made adding a tight end who can compliment Olsen a priority. This is another solid B pick for the Seahawks.

Round 4, pick 38 (No. 144): DeeJay Dallas, RB, Miami

Seattle warned people they would not shy away from drafting a running back just because they have in the past. Dallas is a converted high school quarterback who played receiver and running back at the U as well as returning kicks. Last year, he registered 830 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns.

This is a high upside pick at the top end of where many people expected Dallas to go. It is worth a C+ grade but could get much higher if Dallas develops into a contributor in a few years.

Round 5, pick 2 (No. 148): Alton Robinson, DE, Syracuse

Robinson might be the Seahawks best value. He was projected higher but again this edge class was all over the place. Robinson’s 4.5 sacks last year as the vocal point of Syracuse defense wasn’t great but he had ten sacks the year before.

He gives them defensive end with the ideal size for the 4-3 but the twitch and athleticism to also stand up. His strength and ability will need to improve before he is a full time contributor but Seattle gets a nice developmental end who can contribute as a standup rusher initially.

I will give this pick an A- on value and upside alone even though they ignored other weaknesses.

Round 6, pick 35 (No. 214): Freddie Swain, WR, Florida

Swain is another player who is intriguing due to upside. He brings NFL traits despite only having one season with more than 500 receiving yards. Some of that falls on quarterback play. However, he projects as a bigger slot option and punt returner in the NFL. I’ll give this grade a C because he might not contribute more than special teams right away but we’ve seen Seattle develop players into more.

In the end, the Seahawks reached and took players a bit higher than maybe ideal. They also didn’t strength all their weaknesses.

However, I’m higher on this class than most because they found players who fit their competitive and versatile culture. Sometimes, drafting guys you know will thrive in your locker room is enough to make a bit of a reach.

Not to mention, Seattle is always in their own lane. This year they doubled up on that culture by continuing to retool that front-seven which is the strength of this team when they are historically good. All that considered I give the Seahawks a B- grade for the 2020 NFL Draft.